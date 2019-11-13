Mathison’s mission for massive grand final

HOCKEY: Morgan Mathison’s name could be etched in Australian hockey history.

The former Gladstone Meteors’ gun will play for Brisbane Blaze in the Sultana Bran Hockey One grand final against Hockey Club Melbourne in the Victorian capital city on Saturday at 2pm (AEST).

The Blaze were white hot in dismantling Adelaide 3-0 last weekend with sisters Kendra and Madison Fitzpatrick slotting goals.

It will be a tough task to beat Melbourne, which inflicted Blaze’s only loss (1-0) back in round two in Melbourne.

Mathison said minor premiers Melbourne could be beaten.

“It will be a tough game but it will definitely come down to passion and who wants to win the most,” Mathison said.

“I think we just need to focus on playing as a team and sticking to our structure.”

Mathison mainly played as a defensive midfielder and her versatility could be crucial on Saturday.

“I have been playing a different position to usual in this team, so most of my feedback is based around things I can work on positionally,” she said.

“We go through and watch clips of our games and from each one, we decide a few key things to work on that week at training and take into the next game.”

Mathison said she had bettered her skills as the season progressed. “I think I have improved in each game since my debut and now I am used to the speed and pace of this level of hockey,” she said.

“I really enjoyed the semi-final and I think all of us were just so excited to be there and to be playing with each other and for each other.”

The competition is in its first year and was called the Australian Hockey League.