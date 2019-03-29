Mates on a mission for life long fishing memories

Kyle and Mick Daly are hoping to catch a Barramundi in Calliope River on what may be their last fishing trip as father and son, with Mick battling Leukemia.

TWO best mates on the trip of a lifetime have visited Gladstone with hopes of hooking a barramundi.

Father and son Kyle and Mick Daly spent the final day of their East Coast fishing trip at Calliope yesterday.

The journey may be their last together.

Mick is battling leukaemia.

He received positive results around Christmas giving him 12 months to live but he was hit with bad news a few weeks ago.

That's when Kyle decided it was time to start ticking off some bucket-list items, including catching the elusive fish.

"In a nutshell they stopped treatment and said basically we can't help you much more," Kyle said.

"I thought, righto we'll start doing a few bucket-list items.

"(Dad's) always wanted a good ute and caravan so ended up selling his block of land.

LIFELONG FRIENDS: Kyle and Mick Daly (middle) hoped to catch a Barramundi in Calliope River on what may be their last fishing trip as father and son. Local anglers Krystle Daly and Damian King is taking the pair to a secret location.

"I said let's go on a fishing trip, you've always wanted to catch a barra and there's no barramundi in Dubbo."

Kyle mapped out a trip and the pair set off from Dubbo to Canberra to visit the National War Memorial, before fishing at Yass.

They had a pit stop at Kyle's house in Brisbane before working their way up to Hervey Bay, Seventeen Seventy and Gladstone.

Along the way they managed to catch a number of smaller fish.

"I've caught plenty of other fish and worked and lived all through barra country," Mick said. "I've never caught one, wouldn't know how to catch one.

"I'm just a person who throws a line in and hope the fish commits suicide but they tell me there's a bit more of an art to it."

Kyle posted in a Gladstone fishing group to seek local knowledge on catching barramundi and was inundated with messages of support and help.

Krystle Daly, coincidentally sharing a surname, reached out to take the pair to a secret location on the Calliope River.

Both Kyle and Mick said if the barramundi didn't eventuate, it meant a lot to share the experience together.

"It means heaps, like the doctors said it could be your last one but I'm telling everyone to stay positive," Kyle said.

"I'm already making plans for the next one but as a 'just in case' we're trying to make this one pretty good."

Unfortunately the pair only managed to hook Kyle's first mangrove jack but they leave with priceless memories.