Mates, off-duty doctor tried desperately to save teen

A 15-year-old boy has succumbed to injuries sustained in an incident at Gardners Falls, near Maleny.

UPDATE: Friends and an off-duty doctor are being praised for their efforts trying to save a 15-year-old Maleny boy who died after an incident Gardners Falls.

Beerwah police officer-in-charge Tully Anderson said the boy and some of his friends had been swinging of a rope swing about the time of the incident.

"There is no indication he has hit anything at this stage," Acting Senior Sergeant Anderson said.

"It may have been a medical incident."

He said two 15-year-old boys, who were friends of the boy, started CPR and were helped by an off-duty doctor who was at the scene.

"They did a really good job," Act Sen Sgt Anderson said.

He said a large group of people including firefighters, State Emergency Service volunteers, members of the public and police helped paramedics carry the boy to a nearby carpark where he was put into an ambulance.

The boy was then driven to a paddock near Spicers Tamarind Retreat on Obi Lane South so he could be put into the RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter and flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Act Sen Sgt Anderson said the boy died in hospital shortly after 8.30pm Thursday.

He said police would be speaking with witnesses to gather more information about what happened.

Sunshine Coast police district officer Jason Overland said the incident was a tragedy.

