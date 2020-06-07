Mates fought off giant 3m shark after fatal attack off beach

Mates of a Queensland surfer who was fatally mauled by a shark this morning fought off the 3m creature in a valiant attempt to save the man’s life.

UPDATE 1PM:

A TWEED top cop has praised the heroic actions to two surfers who risked their lives trying to save a man from a shark attack in the Tweed.

A 60-year-old man was attacked by a shark while surfing at a Kingscliff beach this morning about 10am.

Tragically, he died at the scene from a significant wound to his left thigh and another to his lower leg.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matthew Kehoe said a fellow surfer who was mates with the victim as well as another surfer unknown to the pair rushed to the rescue when they saw the Queensland man in distress.

"They fought off the shark," Insp Kehoe said.

"They got him on one of the boards and tried to stablise him and take him to shore."

The shark followed, circled the three men and rammed one of their boards.

"The actions were absolutely outstanding, they did everything they could to save this guy," Insp Kehoe said.

"They put themselves at significant personal risk and we will be recognising those two gentlemen at a later stage for their heroic actions."

Insp Kehoe said the type of shark involved in the attack was yet to be confirmed.

Photos of the bite wounds and a shark still in the area have been sent to NSW Fisheries and the Department of Primary Industry for identification.

Insp Kehoe said he was not aware of any other recent shark attacks in Tweed's history.

<<READ: Man dies after leg was bitten by huge shark near Tweed HERE>>

EARLIER:

The 60-year-old Queensland man was understood to have been attacked by a 3m shark off Salt Beach at South Kingscliff just after 10am.

A shark filmed off the beach this morning. Picture: 9 News

Fellow board riders fought off the shark and helped the injured surfer to the beach where emergency service workers were unable to save his life.

The man is yet to be formally identified.

Emergency services remain at the beach which has now been closed for 24 hours.

A Salt Surf Life Saver described scenes of locals lining the top of the beach in shock after a fatal shark attack in Kingscliff this morning.

Emergency services at the beach this morning. Picture: Carly Madsen

SLS James Owen, who is also a Tweed Shire Councillor, said the incident happened about 1km north of the Salt club house where a 60-year-old man believed to be from Queensland suffered a bite to his leg.

"At the moment we are concentrating on making the beach safe," he told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"It is so awful on so many levels and our hearts are with this man's family and friends.

The incident occurred this morning.

"Everyone is sensible enough to know sharks are all around and it could happen … but this area is not known for shark attacks.

"I think it's going to take a while for the community to process and deal with it all."

The Bulletin understands there are currently Surf Life Savers on jet skis patrolling the beaches as well as drones in the air making sure no one else is in the water in the area as well as looking for shark activity.

"Everyone is doing as much as they can to keep the community calm and support this man's family and friends," Mr Owen said.

SLS advise fatal shark bite at KINGSCLIFF, Tweed at 10:41 am on 7 Jun 2020. SLS has closed beach for 24 hours. — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) June 7, 2020

