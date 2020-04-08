Mates fined $5k for playing video games

Group of three friends playing video games in office after work

Three friends have been slapped with almost $5000 in fines after they were caught playing video games together in a loungeroom despite not living in the same household.

Yesterday, Victoria Police conducted 835 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state to enforce strict new social distancing and quarantine rules.

In the 24 hours until 11pm yesterday, police issued 114 fines to people breaching these new rules.

During one of the spot checks three friends, who do not live together, were each handed a $1652 fine after officers found them together playing video games.

Police have been cracking down on rule-breakers and have conducted more than 16,000 spot checks since March 21.

Victoria has some of the harshest fines for breaking coronavirus restrictions in the country.

The state's stage three shutdown means there are only four reasons residents can leave the house - for food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise and work or education.

Last night officers attended the Rebels OMCG clubhouse in Sunshine West.

Seven men and two women were found socialising in the clubhouse and were collectively issued more than $14,800 in fines for breaching the directions of the chief health officer.

"As always, Victoria Police will be closely proactively monitoring all activities of outlaw motorcycle gangs," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"This will include issuing fines whenever they are found breaching the chief health officer's directives by congregating in clubhouses."

Seven people were also issued more than $11,500 in fines after attending a dinner party at a house.

Another four people were fined yesterday after police found then walking the streets "seeking drugs", and a group of friends were fined for hanging out in a park.

Since the introduction of the strict "stay home rules" there has been some confusion about what is considered an essential reason to go outside.

Last week Victorians were told they couldn't visit their partners for "social reasons" if they lived in separate households.

Victoria's Department Of Health and Human Services stated you can only let someone into your home or visit someone "when they are providing you with care and support when you are unwell, disabled, elderly or pregnant".

However, this rule was later changed by chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton.

"We have no desire to penalise individuals who are staying with or meeting their partners if they don't usually reside together," he said.

That brings Victoria into line with most other states and territories.

Originally published as Mates fined $5k for playing video games