Mater unsure of Gladstone job loss figures

THE MATER organisation says it is uncertain how many employees will lose their jobs when the hospital changes hands to CQHHS administration in October.

The Gladstone Observer has contacted both the Mater and CQHHS about the impact on the local workforce.

While the Mater said “We are unable to answer this question at this time”, a CQHHS spokeswoman said she will have answers to a number of questions today.

Mater Regional Marketing and Communications Manager Christian Gordon said answers to questions, including the fate of the number of people currently employed at the hospital, and the positions they hold, should be directed to CQHHS.

“We are looking for redeployment opportunities for affected members of staff to provide ongoing employment with Mater, where possible,” Mr Gordon said.

“We are working with each employee to discuss their options and support them through this process.”

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher with Health Minister Steven Miles announcing plans to purchase the city's Mater Hospital.

The hospital has been on a financial slide since pre-2018, with Mr Gordon saying continued operation was not viable.

“Mater is a not-for-profit Catholic ministry in healthcare and regularly reviews its services to ensure they can provide sustainable, high quality services to the communities we serve,” he said.

“Unfortunately, it is no longer sustainable for Mater to run our private hospital facility at Gladstone.

“Due to a decline in demand in private health care services, Mater Private Hospital Gladstone has been progressively reducing its services since 2018.”

Finally, after 20 years in Gladstone, the decision was made to sell the hospital in 2019.

First, Federal Labor promised in March 2020 to buy the hospital if elected.

Then on April 9, Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles made the announcement in Gladstone with MP Glenn Butcher and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young the Mater would be purchased by the Queensland Government.

“After many years of service to the community, Mater has taken the difficult decision to cease private hospital services in Gladstone,” Mr Gordon said.

“Mater will continue to work in collaboration with Queensland Health and the Central Queensland Hospital Health Service.”

The Gladstone Observer will publish more about Mater job losses from the CQHHS today.