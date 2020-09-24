Mater services to cease for a month

Dr Dilip Kumar and CQHHS CEO Steve Williamson at the opening of the new Gladstone Hospital emergency department on August 5, 2020.

Dr Dilip Kumar and CQHHS CEO Steve Williamson at the opening of the new Gladstone Hospital emergency department on August 5, 2020.

SERVICES at Gladstone’s Mater private hospital will cease for more than a month for renovations when Queensland Health takes ownership of the facility in early October.

The renovation work was confirmed in an email sent by CQHHS CEO Steve Williamson to Gladstone staff on August 6.

The Mater Hospital has been in operation in Gladstone for 21 years, a Mater spokesman said.

“The transfer of ownership of the Gladstone Mater facility is scheduled for the beginning of October 2020 and will trigger some immediate and essential works on the 21 year-old structure,” Mr Williamson said.

“This work will take six to 10 weeks and while it is being completed there will be unavoidable disruption at the current Mater Hospital and we will work with current private specialists at the Mater on options for them in this environment.”

Mr Williamson said the CQHHS would work to ensure the transition was as smooth as possible.

“When the work is completed we will begin a progressive introduction, relocation and enhancement of services,” he said.

“While this work is going on it is business as usual for the delivery of public health services.”

Gerard Wyvill, Mater Health Regional executive director, North and Central Queensland, said the Mater Gladstone would cease all private services from September 25.

Mr Wyvill would not comment on Mater doctors being gagged from making comments to the media due to their employment contracts and looming redundancy payments.

“Mater does not comment on individual doctors and their contract conditions,” Mr Wyvill said.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher with Health Minister Steven Miles announcing plans to purchase the city's Mater Hospital.

“We are grateful to the staff who have dedicated many years of service to Mater, since the hospitals’ foundation in 1999.

“Staff and their families have access to Mater’s employee assistance program, delivered locally by CentaCare and onsite counselling and Pastoral Care support.”

A CQHHS spokeswoman said CQ Health was required to do a series of checks and inspections on the facility which will result in some infrastructure works to bring this up to Queensland Health standard.

CQHHS, when asked if it could provide details of the work involved - the cost, what services would be impacted, the contractors involved and a timeline for the work - it said:

“These works are critical to ensure the building remains a safe, functional environment for

the provision of clinical services,” the spokeswoman said.

“Estimated costs are still being determined and will depend on findings from inspections

and advice from specialist building consultants.

“We plan to ensure that where possible, any works are done out of hours to minimise

disruption, but if not, we will work with the affected teams to ensure disruptions are

minimal, and where feasible, alternative arrangements are made.

“All procurement is in line with Queensland Government purchasing policy which requires

local contractor consideration.

“CQ Health recognises the importance of supporting local

industry, and were possible, will ensure that local contractors are invited to be involved.”

