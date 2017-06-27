Mater midwives 'grateful' and back in business

AFTER a slight bump in the road last week, the Mater Gladstone Hospital midwives are back on track.

Forced to close their maternity ward from Monday 19 July until yesterday due to staff shortages and ill midwives, Mater Gladstone Hospital CEO Lynne Sheehan said they were grateful for the support of Gladstone Hospital and the community.

"I think we've really been quite grateful with the understanding and support of Queensland Health colleagues,” Ms Sheehan said.

While only a few mothers were affected by the disturbances, where mothers gave birth at Gladstone Hospital instead, the Mater midwives welcomed the first baby at the reopened maternity ward yesterday.

"We've got a fairly small workforce by nature of midwifery shortages happening literally across state but in particular at regional centres.”

"We have to work together through tough times and it's to the benefit of Gladstone community it worked so well,” she said.

The Mater Gladstone Hospital has been open 20 years and Ms Sheehan said a situation like this had only happened once before.