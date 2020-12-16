Mater Hospital renamed as Queensland Health takes over

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and MP Glenn Butcher talk to nurse Liz Bellas in the new Gladstone Hospital $42 million emergency department. Picture: Rodney Stevens

QUEENSLAND Health has officially taken ownership of the Mater Hospital, with the facility now known as the Gladstone Hospital West Wing.

The $42 million emergency department was part of the Palaszczuk Government’s $21.8 billion health budget for 2020-21, with $661 million allocated for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services.

CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson said the emergency department would undergo more work from early 2021, and was expected to take up to three months.

The work includes fitting out operating theatres and procedure rooms as well as a new linkway between the West Wing and main hospital campus.

“The tender for the design works has just closed and is being evaluated. This phase is expected to take two to three months.”

Mr Williamson said Queensland Health was also working with other specialist healthcare service providers to offer options in the Gladstone West Wing.

He said he was extremely proud of the effort put in by staff to ensure the integration process was seamless for private patients.

“I am delighted to see that the Queensland Government has completed this transition smoothly,” he said.

“This opportunity means we’re able to provide more services, both public and private, right here in Gladstone.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said investment in health for the Gladstone community had been his main priority in the past five years.

“With the addition of the Mater footprint we will be able to provide many more services locally,” Mr Butcher said.

“The provision of top-quality health care is a major priority... there’s no better example of this than our acquisition of the former Mater Hospital.”