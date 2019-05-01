Mater Hospital celebrates 20-year foundation anniversary

CELEBRATION: Clinical services manager Arlene Kirk with 20-year tenured staff members Sandra Else and Kristine Holzberger.

CELEBRATION: Clinical services manager Arlene Kirk with 20-year tenured staff members Sandra Else and Kristine Holzberger. Mark Zita GLA300419MATER

DESPITE an uncertain future, staff at the Gladstone Mater Hospital gathered to celebrate the facility's 20th anniversary yesterday.

The hospital was officially opened on April 14, 1999.

Clinical services manager Arlene Kirk said it was wonderful for the hospital to reach such a milestone.

"We've been able to provide a private health service to the Gladstone community for 20 years,” Ms Kirk said.

"I'm very proud of all the staff - we have a lot of staff that have been here for a very long time.”

Three of them were presented with badges to honour their long-term service to the Gladstone Mater Hospital.

The trio, which included Sandra Else and Kristine Holzberger, have worked at the hospital since it first opened.

"It just shows a wonderful work community and they certainly are dedicated to the service,” Ms Kirk said.

The future of the hospital remains in the balance, with operator Mercy Health and Aged Care considering the potential sale of the hospital to another provider or Queensland Health.

Maternity services were closed in October last year and opening hours reduced in February.

Ms Kirk said despite the recent changes, the staff had banded together.

"We're just waiting to see the outcome of the possible sale,” she said.

"We're very lucky to have a very close knit work family and we are all supporting each other.”