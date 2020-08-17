Mater backflip on private Gladstone services

PRIVATE hospital services in Gladstone will be conducted on a case-by-case basis at The Mater Hospital in a backflip from the announcement made to The Observer on August 11.

When the Mater issued a statement on that day it said “After careful consideration, Mater has made the decision to reduce Procedural Services from Friday 14 August, 2020.”

“The hospital will continue to provide Oncology Services until the latest possible date, which will be Friday 25 September 2020 and will work with doctors as they take carriage of their patients during this transition,” Regional Executive Director, Mater Health, Gerard Wyvill said.

Queensland Health is scheduled to take over the Mater in early October, but until then, the hospital is run and managed by Mercy Health.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher announced the Mater would be purchased by Queensland Health on April 9 this year.

Mater CEO Gerard Wyvill at the Mater Hospital. Picture: Shae Beplate.

Today, the Mater when questioned by The Observer has issued another statement from Mr Wyvill.

“After careful consideration and conversations with many of our doctors, we have made the decision to commence a progressive reduction of Procedural Services,” Mr Wyvill said.

“This means that from Monday 17 August 2020 until Friday 11 September, Mater Gladstone will accept procedures requiring local or sedation anaesthesia only, with all bookings being closely managed through the Executive Officer and Assistant Director of Nursing.

“We will continue to provide Oncology Services until Friday 25 September 2020, and will work with each doctor, as they take carriage of their patients during this transition.”

Mr Wyvill thanked the people of Gladstone for their patience during this challenging period.

“The past few months have been a challenging time for Mater people in Gladstone as we’ve progressed the details of the sale with Queensland Health,” he said.

“We thank our staff for their continued professionalism and exceptional care they have provided to patients in a time of significant uncertainty.”

