Masters of the game

GLORY DAYS: Capricornia Barbarians president Darren Lawson is encouraging BITS and Gladstone masters players to help get the team up and running again. Nick Kossatch GLA311215MASTERS

AFL: The call has gone out to all over 35-year-old Australian Football League past and present players to help kick-off the Capricornia Barbarians again.

President of Capricornia Barbarians Darren Lawson said the concept was once popular in the region but unfortunately stopped for a couple of seasons.

"It used to be rather large here for over 35's to 60-year-olds and it would be good for older players to get back into playing AFL again,” Lawson said. Lawson wanted the older players to have some fun and relive some glory days and there is a serious competitive side to the team as well.

"We won the carnival we played in up in Cairns two years ago and while we are there to have a bit of fun and enjoy ourselves, but its good to win also.

"We have travelled to Cairns for great success winning the Cairns Masters Carnival three times and runner-up about three times.”

Lawson was planning to put together a draft of interested players either on July 6 or 13.

He suggested a draft of about 30 players willing to play in a Barbarians vs Barbarians match on the Capricornia Australian Football League bye weekends.

Training runs can be done around the region at Boyne Island, Gladstone, Yeppoon and Rockhampton to help the players get their old skills back on track.

"It's a good way to get the players in the region to pull on the boots again if they fit the criteria,” he said. "The host city for this year's masters carnival is Townsville and it would be great to get a team together again for it and maybe even see if we can win it.”