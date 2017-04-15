Masters of Rock show at Harbour Festival

HIGH VOLTAGE: The Masters of Rock tribute band performing their AC/DC set. They will rock the Gladstone Harbour Festival tonight with some classic tunes.

WHETHER you take the highway to hell or stairway to heaven, there's sure to be smoke on the water at tonight's Masters of Rock tribute show at the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

The acclaimed rock tribute show is coming to town and will spare no expense in delivering an authentic rock'n'roll experience featuring some of the world's greatest rock bands.

The show will take audience members back on a trip through time as they play hits from Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Deep Purple, Guns N' Roses and AC/DC.

Gladstone Harbour Festival-goers are sure to be blown away by the magnitude of the rock extravaganza, according to Master of Rock manager Peter Timms.

"You'll be seeing songs from five of the biggest rock bands of all time," Mr Timms said.

"They'll play all the hits; they'll look like and sound like the real thing.

"Fans can expect all the memory and magic that made all those bands icons the world over."

TNT: Watch the Masters of Rock explode at the Gladstone Harbour Festival tonight. Dani Katz

The band comprises Grant Daniels (singer/guitar), Peter Timms (singer/drums), Graham Bishop (keyboard/vocals), Shane Fleury (bass), Mark Timms (guitar/backing vocals), Brad Ingledew (main vocalist), Malz Ego (lead guitar), Ian Farley (drums/vocals) and Chris Beavis (lead guitar).

Some of the band members have toured internationally.

The show will start with songs by Led Zeppelin, followed by The Doors and Deep Purple to round out the first half of the show.

Guns N' Roses songs will fire off the second half of the show with the final set belonging to songs from Aussie rock legends AC/DC.

Mr Timms said each set will morph into each other to make up a complete performance.

"You'll get the illusion of different bands," he said.

"From the mid to late 1960s, to the 70s and 80s ... the AC/DC set will feature the classic Bon Scott era.

"You'll get all the big hits - Stairway to Heaven, Immigrant Song, LA Woman, Roadhouse Blues, Smoke on the Water, Black Night and many more.

"The audience will hear all the platinum hits and they'll play a big part throughout the show."

The concert will begin at 6.45pm and is sponsored by the Gladstone Regional Council.

Masters of Rock members will back up tomorrow night with their The Kings of Country Rock show.

The performance features songs from Creedence Clearwater Revival, later transitioning into songs by the Eagles.

"If you came on both nights you would see two completely different shows," MrTimms added.

Sunday's show is sponsored by QGC and starts at 7pm.