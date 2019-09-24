Masters hope to dish out stick and Maroon pride on the line

Deb Creighton, Debbie Dawes and Sue Rayner are pumped for the Australian Masters Hockey Championship on the Gold Coast

Deb Creighton, Debbie Dawes and Sue Rayner are pumped for the Australian Masters Hockey Championship on the Gold Coast

HOCKEY: A handful of Gladstone women will wear the Queensland colours with pride on the Gold Coast.

RELATED STORY: Girls' time to shine on home ground

RELATED STORY: Goals achieved and more on way for mother and daughter

Deb Creighton, Debbie Dawes, Sue Rayner, Terri Read and Kylie Blackmore will all compete at the Hockey Australia Masters Australian Women's Champion­ship.

As they waited for their flight at Gladstone Airport, Creighton said preparations had been solid in the lead-up to the champs, which start this Friday.

"We have done a lot of bootcamps and sprints and we also have a three-day training camp," she said.

The striker and self-described utility player is in the Queensland 55 number two team that will take on ACT this Friday at 11.30am.

"This will be my fourth masters," Creighton said.

While some masters national championship rely on player registrations to fill teams, this one is different in that players need to perform to get selected.

"Once a year there's a state championship and players nominate and selection to get into a state team is performance based," Creighton said.

Dawes' recent two masters campaigns were with the ACT teams because she was a shadow player for Queensland but was offered to play for the Territory side.

"It's great to make the Maroon team and the competition will be serious," Dawes said.

She plays in most positions except goalkeeper.

Rayner is a striker and will also play in her fourth masters championship.

"We have a good team and looking forward to have a great championship," she said.

Rayner will play in Queensland's 50 team and aside from aiming to win a gold medal, she said there was another motivation.

"To also make the All Australian team is the aim," Rayner said.

Australian Trans-Tasman team member Read is in Queensland's 55 side and Blackmore in the Maroon's 40 team.

The championships run until Saturday week.

Meanwhile the under-15 girls' and boys' state championships continued in Gladstone and Warwick respectively.

Gladstone's division one girls' team lost games against Mackay and Fraser Coast 6-0 and 3-0 respectively before losing 5-0 to Tweed Heads yesterday.

There was also no luck for Gladstone's female Division 2 side which lost 3-0 to Redlands and Warwick respectively yesterday.

Gladstone's boys have fared a little better with one win against Brisbane's second team.

Gold Coast proved too good in the first game yesterday, followed by Gladstone's success in a crossover game against Townsville. Gladstone led 3-1 at time of print deadline.