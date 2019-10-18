Masterful win for softball’s men team in Adelaide

Merv Downing and Nigel Jones with their gold medals

Merv Downing and Nigel Jones with their gold medals

SOFTBALL: There is plenty of excitement in the Gladstone softball scene with two veterans getting sweet revenge and a strong men's competition in the port city.

Nigel Jones and Merv Downing led the Hooters team to a gold medal in the over-45s competition at the Australian Masters Games in Adelaide.

Hooters beat Western Australian side Bedford Express 12-4 in the decider.

"The grand final started off tight and we led 4-1 before Bedford levelled the game to 4-4," Jones said.

"We then scored eight runs in the final innings and it was just one of those innings when everything turned out perfect."

Jones had a super masters series with the bat and he praised Downing.

"Merv played strong and he's the reason why I played for Hooters and he showed that he has still got it," Jones said.

Bedfords had the better of Hooters in previous meetings so Jones said it was great to get one back.

Jones's next mission is the World Cup in Japan in 2021.

"I have been to two Worlds and have got a bronze and silver and the aim is gold in 2021," he said.

Meanwhile Softball Gladstone men's co-ordinator Joe Ludkin said despite just Blue Jays and Red Sox making up the men's competition, the quality of players it is producing was high.

Blue Jays, for which Michael Ludkin (Joe's son) plays and Red Sox, captained by Jones, have had some great battles as the second round of the competition completed on Thursday night.

"Red Sox are playing great and are making minimal fielding errors and everyone from one to nine is batting well," Ludkin Sr said.

"There's a really good vibe and it's a friendly but competitive competition."

Ludkin said the men's competition has introduced some talented senior and junior players and some of those are in representative competitions at present.

Michael Ludkin and his Blue Jays team-mate Troy Law are currently playing for Rockhampton and Maryborough respectively in the Open Men's State Championship in Brisbane.

Both teams suffered losses on day one today while Gladstone's Josh Ferguson is representing Ipswich in the same competition.

Ironically, Ferguson's side beat Rocky 6-4 today.

The final day of the championship is Sunday.

RESULTS

Softball Gladstone

MEN

R1 - Red Sox 9 d Blue Jays 3

R2 - Red Sox 13 d Blue Jays 6

WOMEN

R1 - washout no games

R2 - games to be played tonight - weather-permitting

- Souths v Psyclones 6.30pm

- Souths v Telfords 8.15pm