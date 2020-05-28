MasterChef viewers notice winner ‘spoiler’

While MasterChef’s greatest dish ever didn’t disappoint, when Thursday’s episode began, one small detail gave the ending away completely.

While MasterChef’s greatest dish ever didn’t disappoint, when Thursday’s episode began, one small detail gave the ending away completely.

All week MasterChef fans have been desperate to know who was behind the "greatest dish ever" teased in promos.

But minutes into tonight's immunity challenge, one small detail gave it all away.

The tiny speckled bowl shrouded in mystery in the commercials was the exact bowl Reynold began to build his dessert in, appearing on camera well before he plated up his masterpiece to the judges.

Given the judges' reaction to his dessert on presentation, he was the clear winner ahead of the episode's end, but viewers couldn't help but point out the "spoiler" in the lead-up.

Reynold just showed Andy how he was going to plate. It was the same speckled bowl like it’s in the TV Ad The Greatest Dish @masterchefau https://t.co/4Mu9fCRxeY — David Rome (@rabsrome) May 28, 2020

Dessert king Reynold has yet again emerged a clear MasterChef frontrunner after tonight's astounding immunity cook - producing an intricate dish that seemed more like something a guest judge would set as a pressure test than something from a contender for the title.

Tasked with creating a plate inspired by some of the most loved fairy tales of our childhoods, Reynold's Alice in Wonderland dessert, dubbed "Down the Rabbit Hole", was as magical as they come.

The owner of Sydney's Koi Dessert Bar - who tugged on the heartstrings of viewers during last night's emotional Mystery Box challenge - created a delightful, sugary garden corner made from white chocolate and caramel diplomat cream, pistachio sponge, matcha crumble, dark chocolate, caramel sauce and lime yoghurt.

But the feature that knocked it out of the park was the "rabbit hole" he'd managed to create by pouring hot caramel sauce over the dish on presentation:

The judges gasped in awe as they saw the rabbit hole appear. Picture: Channel 10.

Reynold, who had been "effortlessly gliding around the kitchen" during his cook, as put by contestant Callum Hann, pulled off what the judges described as a "technically perfect" dish that "not only hit the brief, but hit it out of the kingdom."

"If there was ever a plate of food that has come through this kitchen that says 'I am back to win', it's this," Mel said on tasting the chocolatey treat.

Melissa was blown away by Reynold’s feat. Picture: Channel 10.

Having run rings around his competitors, he was awarded the immunity pin with hardly any deliberation by the judges, and looking chuffed to do so.

Dessert king Reynold was extremely pleased with his win. Picture: Channel 10.

Meanwhile, Poh gave another of her famous, frantic race against the clock cooks, failing to impress due to the slightly undercooked rice served with her Ugly Duckling-inspired broth, and Brendan - who chose Beauty and the Beast - missed the mark with his Mauritian Hakien spring rolls.

Elsewhere, Khanh's Beauty and the Beast cake was impressive, but no match for Reynold's masterpiece, and Jess' Goldilocks mango dessert - cooked with lightning speed as she zoomed around the kitchen - proved she had perhaps bitten off more than she could chew.

MasterChef: Back to Win continues Sunday night from 7.30 on Channel 10.

It has to be the amazing Reynold, for the win, as I just saw the bowl he is serving in, and that was on the commercial last night and today. #MasterChefAU — PAY IT FORWARD 🦘🇦🇺🐾👣🐨 (@Terri_73) May 28, 2020

