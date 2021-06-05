MasterChef star’s victim breaks silence

Ben Ungermann’s victim has broken her silence and says she will never forgive him. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Daniel Pockett

Ben Ungermann’s victim has broken her silence and says she will never forgive him. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Daniel Pockett

The child victim of a former MasterChef contestant has broken her silence about the ordeal inside a hotel room, saying she will never forgive him.

Ben Ungermann accepted responsibility for assaulting the girl when she was 16 on February 23, 2020, by touching her right breast and pulling her towards him while he was lying on a bed.

The 37-year-old celebrity chef took her to a restaurant and then to his hotel room in Melbourne, where he was staying while filming the popular reality TV show.



The girl, who cannot legally be named because she was underage at the time, said what happened next “changed everything”.

“Through his actions I feel changed,” she said.



“The hurt I have felt since that night continues to affect me daily.

“Since that night I have had trouble sleeping.



“I had to read over and over in the news him denying these actions but never once showing any care for me.”

Ben Ungermann’s victim said she has trouble sleeping after she went with him to a hotel room and he pulled her towards him with his hand on her breast. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Daniel Pockett

Ungermann was ordered to complete a diversion program by magistrate Mia Stylianou in Melbourne on May 21 for the charge of common assault.

The diversion order means there was no conviction or formal finding of guilt against Ungermann, though he accepted responsibility.

Three counts of sexual assault were dropped in the plea deal.

The girl said she was in her final year of school while the court case was proceeding, which was supposed to be a happy year where she could enjoy life and have fun with her friends.

“Because of his actions I have lost this,” she said.

“In doing what he did my mental health has deteriorated so much and I’m still not OK.

“His actions have not only hurt me, but the effect has run deep and put a strain on my family.

“I will never forgive him.

“I will try and find as little closure as I can from the knowledge that we both now know what happened that night.

“But it will never be enough.”

Former MasterChef contestant Ben Ungermann is looking forward to moving on with his life after accepting responsibility for assaulting a minor. Picture: Instagram

Ben Ungermann was dropped from MasterChef: Back To Win in mysterious circumstances in 2020. Picture: Supplied

The court previously heard Ungermann had been dumped by his fiancee on the night of the assault, and told the 16-year-old he was going to get “s**tfaced”.

They went to a Japanese restaurant and drank alcohol before going back to his hotel room, where they shared a glass of wine and a cigarette on the balcony.

Ungermann was aware of his victim’s age.

She had “started to feel the effects of her alcohol consumption” after drinking sake at the restaurant, a police summary of agreed facts read by prosecutor Peter Murphy said.

Ungermann “became upset” and the teen “comforted” him.

“I’m going to get s**tfaced,” he told her.

Later, while he was lying on a bed, he patted his chest, encouraging her to give him a hug, and she said no.

He placed his hand under her armpit and onto her right breast over her clothing, the court was told.

He then “pulled” her down onto his chest, Sergeant Murphy said.

Ungermann’s hand remained on her breast for about two seconds, Sergeant Murphy said.

She pulled away, upset, and was seen on CCTV footage shortly before midnight heading from the room to the elevator down to the hotel lobby in a “visibly distressed” state while Ungermann went to sleep.

He was ordered to pay $1000 to White Ribbon, write a letter of apology to the victim and engage with mental health treatment.

Ungermann’s lawyer and fellow MasterChef contestant Ben Bullock said he was looking forward to moving on with his life after the court matter was finalised.

Ben Ungermann’s victim says she is still not OK. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett

“Benny’s been dealing with these charges now for more than 12 months,” he said.

“We welcome the withdrawal of the sexual assault charge, which has been denied the whole time.

“We also welcome the opportunity for Benny to clear his name. It’s really just about him going forward now and moving on with his life.”

Ungermann, known as the Ice-Cream King on the show, was the runner-up in season nine of MasterChef, spinning the appearance into a career as a celebrity chef in countries including Indonesia and South Africa until news broke of the police charges.

He was mysteriously dropped from the 2020 Back to Win season of the reality TV juggernaut, which was filming at the time of the assault.

Fans were confused by the contestant’s sudden disappearance until it was revealed he had been charged with criminal offences on March 6.

Another of his lawyers, Abbie Roodenburg, said in court he had the support of his former fiancee, South African media personality Leigh-Anne Williams, who wrote a letter to the court for the case.

Originally published as MasterChef star’s victim breaks silence