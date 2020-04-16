Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

MasterChef star addresses mystery exit

16th Apr 2020 11:56 AM

 

 

MasterChef's Ben Ungermann has broken his silence after it was revealed last month that he had been kicked off the show.

In March, Endemol Shine released a statement saying that Ungermann had been removed from the cooking show because he had been arrested by police for what was described as an incident of a "personal nature".

"We can confirm Ben Ungermann has left the MasterChef Australia competition. As this is a police matter, we will not be making further comment," the spokesman said.

 

Ben Ungermann was booted from MasterChef after being arrested.
Ben Ungermann was booted from MasterChef after being arrested.

Ungermann has been seen in each of the three episodes of MasterChef: Back To Win that have aired so far and news.com.au understands he will continue to appear in episodes for at least another month.

Ungermann hasn't spoken publicly about the arrest yet but he did reply to a fan's comment on Instagram about how his exit will be covered by the show.

"I'm actually devastated," the fan wrote to Ungermann. "How do they edit you out?"

The former contestant replied: "That's up to MasterChef Australia. Appreciate the support."

Ungermann first appeared on MasterChef in Season 9 in 2017. He finished second behind Diana Chan.

After the show, he opened an ice cream shop with his brother called Ungermann Brothers which is located in Ipswich, Queensland.

Ben Ungermann inside his ice cream store.
Ben Ungermann inside his ice cream store.

MasterChef continues tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm

 

Originally published as MasterChef star addresses mystery exit

More Stories

Show More
ben ungermann channel ten editors picks entertainment masterchef tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone man dies after car flips in crash

        premium_icon Gladstone man dies after car flips in crash

        News UPDATE: The driver and another passenger, both from the Gladstone area, remain in hospital after the crash at Pine Creek.

        Song honours Victoria Cross recipient

        premium_icon Song honours Victoria Cross recipient

        News A Gladstone-based musician has released a special tribute song to commemorate all...

        • 16th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
        WATCH: Garbage truck ‘claps’ for dancing Elvis

        premium_icon WATCH: Garbage truck ‘claps’ for dancing Elvis

        Offbeat The Central Queensland couple’s video has reached people from as far away as The...

        Alliance commits to Gladstone

        premium_icon Alliance commits to Gladstone

        News Airline to keep flying the Gladstone-Brisbane route.