Mel's heartwarming moment with Depinder (MasterChef)
TV

MasterChef frontrunner nails tricky cook

by Erina Starkey, Delicious
7th May 2021 11:48 AM

This week's immunity challenge is all about having to work with surprise ingredients.

On Thursday night, it was a mystery box challenge with one ingredient on display and one hidden under a cloche.

The lesson was, "you don't always get what you want," unless, of course, you're Depinder, who chose mango and got chilli, and was extremely happy with her choice.

She decided to make fried chicken with a mango chilli glaze. Just give her immunity already.

But not everyone in the MasterChef kitchen was quite so lucky. Dan chose figs and got licorice, which was definitely not what he wanted.

Therese chose blue cheese and got corn along with it, but it wasn't enough to stop her from making a dessert.

Conor ended up with cherries and coffee, which he turned into a cherry chiboust with coffee granita. Before you Google it, a chiboust is a crème pâtissière lightened with meringue or whipped cream.

Kishwar demonstrated her culinary range yet again, with Middle Eastern grilled prawns with mint pilaf and roasted beetroot salsa.

Out of the 75 minute cook, Dan spent around 70 minutes slagging off the licorice, but in the end, managed to put together a licorice pannacotta with poached figs with peppercorn tuilles. Although, getting it out of the mould and into the plate proved challenging.

The judges loved it, calling it "beautifully executed. Not only have you hit the brief, but you've cooked it perfectly."

But it's Depinder who took home the win because fried chicken beats licorice every time, leaving us with really specific cravings for mango chilli fried chicken and we can't find it on Uber Eats.

Erina Starkey is restaurant and news editor for delicious.com.au and will be recapping all the action from the MasterChef kitchen

 

Originally published as MasterChef frontrunner nails tricky cook

channel ten entertainment masterchef tv

