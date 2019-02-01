Master model builder fears skill is being lost

Model ship builder Ernest Pitts with a replica of the HMS Bounty he recently built.

Model ship builder Ernest Pitts with a replica of the HMS Bounty he recently built. Matt Taylor GLA300119SHIP

Ernest Pitts has been building model boats all his life and believes it may be a dying art.

"It's a skill we're losing nowadays," he said.

"Like a lot of skills, the young people aren't bothered anymore.

"I tried to help a young man with a project recently, but he lost interest in it."

Mr Pitts said his hobby has been a lifelong passion.

"I started building model aeroplanes," he said.

"But when I was in working in the North Sea on the oil rigs, I started looking for something to do on my week off.

"The first model ship I ever built was The Mayflower."

Since then Mr Pitts has built over 30 model ships including three Endeavours, three Bounties, The Eastern Star, The Premier, HMS Gladstone and Lady Nelson.

"The hardest ship I ever built was a model of The Premier," he said.

"That was the paddle steamer that used to ply between Gladstone and Rockhampton in the days of rail.

"Passengers would arrive by train in Gladstone and The Premier would take them to Rocky through The Narrows."

He has one important piece of advice to becoming a successful model ship builder

"I think you have to be very determined," he said.

"It's not about patience, it's determination, thinking to yourself, 'I'm going to finish this.'

"You just have to keep plugging away."

Many of Mr Pitts models are on display at the Gladstone Maritime Museum.