EARLY SUCCESS: Capricornia representatives Ethan Stevens and Cartaar Westerberg with team coaches Mark Francey, Tom Murry and Bobby Peters. Contributed
Local master class at state competition

Aaron Goodwin
by
11th Jul 2019 1:56 PM
ETHAN Stevens and Cartaar Westerberg from the Central Highlands were a part of the U12 Capricornia rugby league side that finished fourth at the recent State Titles.

Both Ethan and Cartaar received trophies and medals for their playing performances and Ethan secured a position in the Queensland White team.

As a team unit, the coaching staff were pleased with how both players performed.

"Considering out of the top four teams, our players on average were probably giving away 20kg to the other team," Mr Francey said. "It was a really gutsy performance.

"The boys showed a lot of heart, character and defended their butts off in the last couple of games."

Next year the boys will go back to their club footy pathways.

"Ethan will go to the Mackay Cutters and Cartaar will go to the Capras pathway," Mr Francey said.

"Realistically it's an effort thing for the boys.

"The key for them going forward is to not rest on their achievements this year," he said.

"It's about continuing to improve every game they play."

In addition to Ethan, two Capricornia players received placement in the state teams.

