Master and apprentice get the job done in grand final

Stevie Roser (left) and skipper Todd Harmsworth featured in a match-winning partnership in Gracemere's grand final win.

Todd Harmsworth has described his leading role in Gracemere’s thrilling Capricorn Challenge grand final win as one of his finest sporting moments.

The skipper top-scored with an unbeaten 77, his team claiming the title with four balls to spare against reigning champions, The Glen.

It was equally memorable for 18-year-old Stevie Roser, who starred in his first A-grade grand final.

He batted through injury, scoring 41 runs in a match-winning partnership with Harmsworth.

The gutsy performance drew plenty of praise.

“Credit to Stevie Roser. That’s an outstanding knock,” Harmsworth said.

Captain Todd Harmsworth celebrates as Gracemere claim the win over The Glen on Sunday. Photo: Pam McKay

“He batted unreal, and that’s credit to his training - he’s first there, last to leave, he’s working on his keeping, he’s working on his batting.

“He’s a young fella who’s striving to be better and I tell you what, he’s come a very, very long way since last year.”

The Glen’s skipper Sam Lowry won the toss and elected to bat in Sunday’s decider played in scorching conditions at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

Lowry opened and was at the crease for the full 40 overs, scoring 72 runs.

Samuel Pitt made 34 and Dave Heymer 31 as The Glen finished at 5/161.

Adam Van Bael and Justin Peacock took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Gracemere lost their first wicket at 12 and were 4/36 before Harmsworth and Roser came together.

The victorious Gracemere Bulls.

They combined perfectly, patiently chipping away at the total.

Roser said he just focused on getting bat on ball and trying to get big-hitting Harmsworth on strike.

“You don’t want to let the team down. First grand final, you want to be the young fella who gets the job done,” he said.

“Winning a grand final convincingly is always good but to get it done in a nail-biter when tensions are high… that’s unreal.”

Harmsworth agreed, saying he played sport for moments like those.

“Getting those final runs is what dreams are made of and what players really strive to do,” he said.

“That’s up there with one of my finest moments, actually.”

Lowry said Gracemere were deserving winners.

“It was a good game of cricket, really competitive, really tight,” he said.

“Kudos to them, they stuck it out really well in the middle and that’s what won it for them.”