Massive wave pool to create 10,000 jobs

THE race is on to build Queensland's first commercial surf wave pool, after plans were floated for a $1.1 billion Kelly Slater 'surf ranch' on the Sunshine Coast.

Pro surfing's governing body, the World Surf League, has joined forces with two of the state's top tycoons to develop what is planned to be Slater's first man-made wave pool outside the US.

The WSL says work on the huge tourism development, earmarked for Coolum, could start as early as mid-next year, create 10,000 jobs and become a showpiece venue for the 2032 Olympics if the state makes a winning Games bid.

But Gold Coast-based company Surf Lakes, which has already built a prototype wave pool at Yeppoon, is frothing to 'drop in' on the WSL with its own surf stadium in the Sunshine State.

Wave machines are taking off worldwide following the success of Slater's first Surf Ranch at Lemoore in inland California, which blew surfers' minds with its perfect barrels.

A wave pool is set to open in Melbourne this summer while another is being built in Sydney, but the WSL and Surf Lakes are in a race for Queensland bragging rights.

Slater's US wave pool has just hosted the 2nd annual Freshwater Pro world championship event, attended by surf-mad Brisbane developer Don O'Rorke whose Consolidated Properties will partner the WSL and leading Queensland builders Hutchinson in the Coolum Surf Ranch.

To be built on a 529ha site next to the Sunshine Coast motorway, the project will include a luxury eco-lodge and other tourism accommodation, live music venue and surf training facilities.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones, who surfed the Californian surf ranch earlier this year, is a big fan of the project which has also been welcomed by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who says it could become a 2032 Olympics venue and major new tourism drawcard.

WSL Australian boss Andrew Stark said the project could be open as early as 2021 if all goes to plan.

Slater, who has sold a major slice of his wave pool company to the WSL, said Australia was seen as the first location for a pool outside the US and the Sunshine Coast was 'a perfect fit'.

"There is a very healthy and deep surf community and I'm sure there will be no shortage of people ready to surf it," he said.

"Nothing quite compares to (surfing a real ocean wave) but it has been an inspiration to design from day one."