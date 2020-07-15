Massive traffic jam at border as police conduct new checks

Queensland Reopens Borders To Interstate Travellers Following Temporary Closure Due To COVID-19

TRAFFIC has slowed to a crawl on roads approaching the border this morning after police announced they would be checking every car with NSW plates.

Kilometres of traffic had already backed up by 6am, with some local residents saying the tailbacks were the worst yet seen.

The congestion comes after 77 Sydney suburbs were declared COVID-19 hot spots at midday yesterday.

Any non-Queenslanders found to have visited the new hot spots will now be denied entry.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler told media: "The reason we're checking all NSW vehicles at the moment is the public haven't had a chance to catch up on the border declaration system.

Google Maps image showing traffic at the border this morning.

"That is they haven't been able to declare they haven't been in a local government area of Liverpool or Campbelltown.

"We expect over the coming days that the public will catch up with that, but in the interim, we really need to scrutinise those vehicles heavily."

He added the border checkpoint remained a "rapidly evolving situation".

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has said he will go to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with a plan to have the border moved 7km south to the Tweed River in a bid to alleviate the chaos.

Business and community leaders have widely backed the move, while Tweed Shire Council is opposed.

Today's traffic chaos comes as Gold Coast theme park Movie World prepares to reopen this morning for the first time in almost four months.

A total 1000 staff will return to work across Movie World and Wet'n'Wild, with thousands of guests expected to pass through on the first day.