'Massive struggle': Family moves to Gladstone to survive on $425 a week

THE catalyst for the Tuuta family to pack up what few possession they had and move north to Gladstone was as simple as a quick online search to find out where the cheapest rent in Queensland was.

The family of six, who rely on a fortnightly family tax benefit payment of $850 to get by, had been living in a caravan park in Brisbane's northern suburb of Aspley, which cost them $390 a week.

Before moving into the caravan park, Jena-Kaye and Mike Tuuta were told they needed to get out quickly because the notoriously bad area they were in, was not suitable for their young family.

But after sending out "hundreds" of rental applications around Brisbane without any luck, both parents decided to "open up the whole of Queensland" and found a unit in Gladstone for $120 a week and moved in on Wednesday.

"We're now going to have an extra couple of hundred dollars a week to be able to purchase more food and take our kids out to things we weren't able to do before," Mrs Tuuta said.

"The biggest reason why we moved was the affordability of housing in Gladstone but it's also about the lifestyle change, which will allow us to be the parents we want to be and give our kids better opportunities.

"It was a massive struggle when we lived in Brisbane and having to pay $390 for rent chewed up almost all our money."

But while both parents are currently unemployed, they were acutely aware of how tough the job market was in Gladstone, and have hopes of starting their own business once they settle in.

"We know Gladstone is struggling but we are looking to run our business here and Mike's a personal trainer and he's looking to break into an area that hasn't really been available in Gladstone," Mrs Tuuta said.

"To be honest we're not city slickers ... I'm a country girl at heart and the moment we drove in I felt like I was home.

"It's so much more relaxed and people are friendly and they actually smile and say hello ... there's a real sense of belonging here and it's really refreshing."

But because of the family's situation, the only things they were able to take with them to their new hometown were clothes, the kid's electronics, books and shoes, they said.

"We don't have a fridge and a lot of other things but those things will come ... it's not the end of the world," Mrs Tuuta said.

"We already love it here and I don't think we'll struggle as much ... we hope that now we won't have to look back."

