Massive stars keeping Aussie fashion afloat

They're the world's most influential style stars … and they have their sights set on Australian designers.

From the Kardashians and Jenners to Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber and even royalty, "it" girls are wearing homegrown labels and driving a "huge" increase in sales as a result.

Bec and Bridge, Zimmermann, Alice McCall, camilla and marc, Aje and P.E. Nation are among the Australian brands being worn by Hollywood's most stylish - and influential - social media stars.

Kendall Jenner wearing Bec and Bridge’s ‘Slick Rick’ little black dress. Picture: BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber, pictured with husband Justin Bieber, wearing Bec and Bridge’s $280 Coco Cabana mini dress. Picture: BACKGRID

Supermodel Kendall Jenner often wears Bec and Bridge - aka Sydney design duo Becky Cooper and Bridget Yorston - most recently, the orange "Karina" midi-dress (to be released in August).

"We're just as surprised as anyone when we see one of the girls wearing our stuff," Cooper told News Corp Australia.

"We do work very closely with a publicist over in LA but I think for us, it's never been about pushing things onto celebrities.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing P.E Nation. Picture: BACKGRID



"It's always been every organic. We've been fortunate that they seem to love the brand and want to wear it by choice.

The result is a "huge" impact on Bec and Bridge's sales, as the reality TV stars "have such an amazing ability to sell product globally," Cooper said.

She said Bec and Bridge manufactured more of an item if it had been worn by a celebrity before it was available to customers, to keep up with demand.

"If they have worn something before it's been released, we'll pre-emptively make sure we've got more fabric to cut more," Cooper said.

"It has a huge impact on sales."

Sofia Richie in Zimmermann. Picture: Getty Images

Beyonce wearing Australian label Zimmermann. Picture: @beyonce/Instagram



Sports luxe brand P.E. Nation has also been given "it" girl approval, including by Kylie Jenner who caused a near-frenzy when she wore a crop top and tights by the Bondi-based label.

"Initially, the impact was direct," P.E. Nation designer Pip Edwards said.

"That crop did sell out. But what happens it's more eyeballs and exposure (on the brand).

"Sometimes, what they've been wearing is old stock because they rewear it.

‘No one hit wonder’. Cindy Crawford’s model daughter Kaia Gerber wearing Zimmermann. Picture: Getty Images

"It's not just a one hit wonder, they actually love the brand and it gives the exposure integrity."

Bec and Bridge and P.E. Nation were among the Australian labels to showcase their collections at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, which also featured Aje.

When Kourtney Kardashian wore a yellow-and-black Alex Perry dress in May, the designer was inundated with calls.

The frock, dubbed the "Nolan" from Sydney-based designer's autumn/winter 2019 collection, wasn't even available yet.

Priced at $2000, the label was flooded with inquiries after Kourtney (who boasts 78.1 million Instagram followers) wore the strapless outfit in a series of Instagra posts.

Of course, it's not just Hollywood stars who are supporting Australian designers.

Meghan Markle, the ultimate style influencer, wearing a camilla and marc blazer and Oroton bag. Picture: Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has given Australian designers exposure on the world’s stage. Picture: Getty Images

Prince Harry pictured with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in Fiji, where she wore Australian designer, Zimmermann. Picture: Getty Images



Last year, the Duchess of Sussex wore a blazer by Sydney-based duo camilla and marc (the "Marguerite" blazer, priced at $699), thrown over her shoulders as if it was a cape, on top of a belted off-white dress.

After Meghan Markle wore it, it sold out, though the piece is now back in stock as it's a staple of the camilla and marc range.

Markle teamed the structured black jacket with an Oroton cross-body bag (that sold-out, too), and has also worn Zimmermann and Dion Lee.

One Australian designer Markle had her eye on was Aje though the piece she requested via the palace - the brand's $455 "Behati" blazer - had already flown off the shelves.

"Her request was actually sold out," Aje designer Edwina Forest said.

"It was our Behati blazer in black. It's a piece we try to carry every season but it just happens sometimes, it was sold out and we have to pre-order it ourselves.

"This was just one of those unfortunate moments."