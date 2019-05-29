Menu
A massive snake has been snapped in a Babinda house. PICTURE: MICK BRIANESE
Dog alerts household to 4m intruder

by Danaella Wivell
29th May 2019 7:37 AM
A MAMMOTH snake has made itself at home in a Babinda kitchen while digesting a hearty meal.

Julie Brianese said she and her husband, Mick, were woken up by their dog barking at the 4m intruder.

"We had an inkling there was a snake around, but we didn't think it would be that big," she said.

"It had a lump in its tummy about the size of a bandicoot, so it probably just wanted somewhere warm to digest its meal."

The Brianeses called a reptile handler to remove the snake from their property and relocate it in the bush.

