SSSSSSSCARY! Huge red-bellied black snake captured on camera

THIS enormous red-bellied black snake measuring almost 2m was captured at the Belmont Shooting Range on Tuesday afternoon.

The venomous snake was caught by Bryce Lockett from Snake Catchers Brisbane and is believed to have measured 1.8 metres.

According to reports it was captured near a large creek system which is often where this particular species will thrive.

The image posted on Snake Catchers Brisbane late on Tuesday afternoon quickly went viral today with more than 1000 shares and comments.

The massive red-bellied black snake caught at Belmont on Tuesday.

Many people were fearful of the creature's size but most were intrigued by the find.

Steven Bottom said it wasn't what he would call the biggest red belly.

"Red bellies get bigger the further you go north, the ones in the Kempsey area are twice as big," he said.

"That's the biggest red belly I've seen," commented Jesse James.

"Wow I haven't seen a red bellied black in years," added Robert Schulz.

Gaelene Quinn was more concerned about the find.

"Nooooooo I hate snakes and hate summer coz that means snakes," she said.

Shawn Doolan added, "I hope ya'll let him go, that big guy is gonna do us a favour and eat the king browns," said Shawn Doolan.

"That's a bloody big one.... glad I don't live in Belmont now lol," said Ali McIntyre.

A snake catcher Glenn "Ozzie" Lawrence said he wasn't aware of the catch today but he had caught his fare share of red-bellied black snakes.

"I've caught them at about 1 metre and while this one catch isn't common is is certainly not unheard of," he said.

Red-bellied black snakes are generally shy and are not know to be an aggressive species. Picture: AAP/Angelo Velardo

Averaging around 1.25 m (4 ft 1 in) in length, the snake has a glossy black upperparts, bright red or orange flanks, and a pink or dull red belly.

It is not an aggressive species and generally retreats from encounters with people, but can attack if provoked.

According to The Australian Museum red-bellied Black Snakes are one of the most frequently encountered snakes on the east coast and are responsible for a number of bites every year.

When approached in the wild a red-bellied black snake will often freeze to avoid detection.

The venom has predominantly anticoagulant and myotoxic effects, and symptoms of envenomation include bleeding and/or swelling at the bite site, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, sweating, local or general muscle pain and weakness, and red-brown urine (due to myoglobin being released from damaged muscle tissue).