Massive name wows crowds in Gladstone's wild night

ROCK on, alright ... the Screaming Jets did just that at the Harvey Road Tavern on Saturday night.

The Aussie rock icons came to town and produced their very best for a crowd of nearly 300 Gladstone music fans.

The Jets have played bigger venues, been bigger in profile in the past but you could sense they were right back at home in the intimate pub-atmosphere venue that is the Tavern.

Front man Dave Gleeson was at his charismatic best out the front of these seasoned rockers.

JETS SCREAMING: The Screaming Jets wowed crowds on Saturday night.

The man, who has fronted The Angels and become a rock 'n' roll celebrity on national radio, is a pro and kept the crowd entertained with both their music and his banter.

Covering every subject from politics to boxing, Gleeson punched out the numbers with no different energy than they did in their heyday.

The regulars were there with Better, Shiver and FRC while the band showed there's still life in the old dogs with several tracks from their latest album.

SCREAMING JETS: The Screaming Jets wowed crowds in Gladstone.

The boys have been doing this for a long time and are showing no signs of letting up.

The Screaming Jets were formed in 1989 in Newcastle by singer Gleeson, bass guitarist Paul Woseen and guitarist Grant Walmsley.

On Saturday the music was tight, it was loud and the crowd of mainly more mature punters lapped it up like it was still 1989.

Jon Ortlieb