Massive increase in new type of borrowing

COVID-19 safety measures have done little to tame the bookworms of the region, with online resource loans at local libraries on the rise.

“Gladstone Regional Council libraries have experienced an uptake in borrowings of ebooks and eAudio by children and teens in the last two months,” according to Mayor Matt Burnett.

“For example, the loaning of young adult eAudiobooks increased from 74 items between February and March 22, to 198 items between March and April 22, a 167 per cent increase.

“Other notable loan trends include children’s ebooks which increased from 54 items between February and March 22, to 169 items between March and April 22, a 213 per cent increase.”

Mr Burnett said GRC libraries will be adding a new service to their repertoire by the end of this week.

“We will introduce ComicsPlus, which has a large array of comics and graphic novels for all ages,” he said.

“These have no lending restrictions, so multiple readers can access the same comic at the same time.”

Mr Burnett said the Gladstone Regional Libraries Click and Collect services have resumed, allowing people to borrow up to 40 items for a duration of six weeks.

“This doubles the usual limit of 20 items for three weeks,” he said.

“Library members wanting to access this service are asked to reserve their items by phoning their local branch or booking online via www.gladstonelibraries.qld.gov.au.

“Members will be notified when the items are available to collect from their preferred branch with collection times 1pm to 5pm on weekdays.

“Members are asked to call their local library to inform staff when they arrive to collect their items.”

Mr Burnett said the GRC is developing plans to reopen community facilities, dependant on further lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.