UPDATE: Firefighters call for backup at massive Yarwun blaze

MASSIVE FIRE: The grass fire is heading towards the Mount Stowe State Forest. Mike Richards GLA280418FIRE

3.26PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued a bushfire warning for Yarwun concerning this afternoon's blaze, which is burning across a large area near Reid Road.

The warning specifies smoke may be seen in the surrounding suburbs, as well as from Gladstone.

Residents are advised to close their windows and doors and keep medications close by if they are suffering from a respiratory condition.

Anyone concerned their property is under threat should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Firefighters on the scene are still struggling to contain the blaze and have requested back-up from two further rural units from Mount Larcom.

2.21PM: BACK-UP rural units from Benaraby and Calliope are on their way to West Stowe to help fight a massive grass fire heading for Mount Stowe State Forest.

Firefighters are in an intense battle with the blaze, at one point retreating to safe ground after a power pole supporting a transformer exploded.

A grader has been organised to cut the fire off from Mount Stowe State Forest and more water supply has been called in for rural units on the fire's western flank.

West Stowe drone footage: The grass fire is believed to have started in the rail corridor.

1.47PM: FIREFIGHTERS are battling to contain a massive grass fire at West Stowe, on the western side of the Calliope River near Gladstone.

Thick black smoke is rising from the fire as it heads towards the Mount Stowe State Forest.

The fire has jumped rail lines and is burning on both sides of the rail corridor, where the fire is believed to have started shortly before midday.

Gladstone's two main urban fire units, as well as four rural units from the Mount Maurice and West Stowe rural brigades, are currently fighting the blaze.

The Observer understands further help has been requested from other nearby rural units.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said dispatchers had not yet been informed of any properties under threat.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.