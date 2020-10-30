Menu
Garage Sale Trail 2020
Massive garage sale back on in Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
30th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
A MASSIVE annual garage sale is back on this year in Gladstone in both physical and online form.

Gladstone Regional Council has joined more than 115 other councils across Australia to take part in the 2020 Garage Sale Trail.

The free Garage Sale Trail events will take place both online and in the real world this year,

meaning people can take part no matter what restrictions are in place.

The event is all about encouraging people to make or save money through buying and selling second-hand goods.

The Gladstone region’s Garage Sale Trail will be held on Saturday and Sunday, November 21-22.

Gladstone region Councillor Chris Cameron said the Garage Sale Trail was a great way to de-clutter while making money and helping the environment.

Annually more than 3500 tonnes of items are sold through the sale.

“Garage sales are happening both online and in person, with guidelines developed to ensure buying and selling is done in a safe way that adheres to COVID-19 guidelines,” Cr Cameron said.

To register visit www.garagesaletrail.com.au/Gladstone.

Garage Sale Trail participants can visit www.garagesaletrail.com.au/about/staying-covid-safe to find out COVID-safe tips.

