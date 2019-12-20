Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.
Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.
News

Anglers discover massive fish kill in Mackay creek

Zizi Averill
20th Dec 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of dead fish have washed up on the banks of a drain flowing into Shellgrit Creek - in what anglers have called a "massive" kill.

An unknown number of barramundi, sea mullet and other fish species, of varying sizes, had died in the tidal waterway, one source said.

The dead fish were discovered this morning.

It is not known what caused the fish kill.

 

Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.
Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.

 

Weir breakdown blamed for yearly fish kills

Alarming number of illegal nets found in region's waterways

Prawn activity picks up before Christmas

Recent heavy rain washing large amounts of vegetative debris into the creek has been flagged as one cause.

It is understood that when combined with hot weather, microbes in the water can use all the oxygen, causing the fish to suffocate. However, this has not been confirmed.

 

Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.
Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.

In July anglers were warned not to eat fish caught in Shellgrit Creek after PFAS was discovered in the water ways.

The Department of Environment and Science has been made aware of the incident.

 

Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.
Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.
fish kill mackay mackay fishing pfas mackay queensland department of environment and science shellgrit creek
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone councillor not contesting 2020 election

        premium_icon Gladstone councillor not contesting 2020 election

        News IT HAS been the “best job” he’s ever had but a Gladstone councillor has decided his name will not be on the ballot for the 2020 election.

        WHAT’S ON: Keep the kids entertained these holidays

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Keep the kids entertained these holidays

        News List of school holiday events across the region to get students out and about.

        Fireys ‘strong plan’ to contain fires in 24hrs

        premium_icon Fireys ‘strong plan’ to contain fires in 24hrs

        News QFES are hopeful firefighters will get to spend Christmas with their families after...

        ME AND MY BOAT: Perfect mix of racing and leisure

        premium_icon ME AND MY BOAT: Perfect mix of racing and leisure

        News The owner enjoys racing, but says the boat is also great for cruising around the...