Massive fire razes five houses

Five houses burnt down in the Hunter Region overnight as dozens of firefighters battled for hours to bring the blaze under control.

Fire and Rescue NSW responded to multiple triple-0 calls reporting a house fire on Morpeth Rd in Morpeth.

When firefighters arrived, they found find three buildings well alight, with smoke billowing from the properties.

FRNSW said about 50 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and it took several hours to bring it under control.

All five buildings were unoccupied.﻿



A NSW Police spokesman confirmed investigations were underway to determine if the cause of the fire was suspicious.

