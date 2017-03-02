Massive fines copped as Gladstone drivers blow their licenses

THERE were four drink drivers nabbed in the Gladstone region this week.
Thomas Anthony Vincent blew the worst number when he was stopped on Sun Valley Rd.
The 42-year-old returned a reading of 0.189, more than three times the legal limit.
He was fined $1200 and had his licence disqualified for nine months.
Jessica Marie Labbett, 28, was caught by police on Philip St. She copped a $1050 fine and six-month disqualification after blowing 0.156.
Matthew Kingsley James Ord, 34, was caught drink driving on Links Court.
He returned a blood alcohol content reading of 0.126 and was fined $650 and his licence was disqualified for five months.
Blake Frederick Martin, 23, was caught by police on JHickey Ave. Police said he was a P-plater.
The BAC limit for provisional drivers is 0.
He blew 0.037 and was fined $700 and lost his licence for three months.