The explosion in Mount Cotton. Picture: 7News
WATCH: Massive explosion destroys vehicles, container

by Nicole Pierre, Sarah Matthews
25th Jul 2019 9:02 AM
A LARGE fire that engulfed multiple trucks, cars and an industrial container has been extinguished and deemed not suspicious.

Emergency services were called to a fire on Mount Cotton Rd, Carbrook, about 7.45 last night.

"Trucks cars, machinery and a 20-foot container were on fire," a Queensland Fire and Emergecy Services spokesman said.

Seven fire trucks were on the scene from about 8pm. The fire was fully extinguished about 9.15pm.

The fire was deemed not suspicious and believed to be sparked by power tools.

"Sparks from power tools hit the grass and started the fire," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said on Thursday morning.

No one was injured.

Last night, Redland Mayor Karen Williams took to Facebook to inform residents of the incident.

"Reports of a large explosion on Mt Cotton Rd, Carbrook, with emergency services in attendance felt across four suburbs including Redland Bay, Thornlands and Carbrook," Cr Williams said in a Facebook post.

"Best to avoid this area if possible."

