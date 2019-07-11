Massive event over the next three days in Gladstone league

KEEN AS MUSTARD: Calliope Roosters' Max Peirce, Brothers co-captains Elliott Woodward and Riley Grambauer and Parker Dance, Wallabys' Cooper Young and Lachlan Lewis, Valleys' Marcus Uini Paulo and Tannum Seagulls' Flynn Wiig are all looking forward to playing in the Jason Hetherington Cup this weekend.

KEEN AS MUSTARD: Calliope Roosters' Max Peirce, Brothers co-captains Elliott Woodward and Riley Grambauer and Parker Dance, Wallabys' Cooper Young and Lachlan Lewis, Valleys' Marcus Uini Paulo and Tannum Seagulls' Flynn Wiig are all looking forward to playing in the Jason Hetherington Cup this weekend. Matt Taylor GLA100719HETH

RUGBY LEAGUE: For emerging Gladstone Wallabys' front rower Cooper Young, it's all about laying it all on the line.

That's exactly what he and his teammates aim to do during the three-day Jason Hetherington Cup which starts tomorrow.

"I'm a front rower and I like to play physical," Cooper said.

He has played league for eight years and said his form had been solid during the regular junior season.

"I have also played for Capricornia and my form there had been good and aggressive," Cooper said.

Wallabys' team-mate Lachlan Lewis plays at halfback and he hoped his Wallabys' regular form will translate into tomorrow and the weekend.

"We have been going good and have had good numbers at training," Lachlan said.

Wallabys take on Toowoomba in game one tomorrow.

Gladstone Brothers' five-eighth Parker Dance hopes his feet live up to his surname. The Brothers junior said he likes to use his pace and be evasive.

Parker's teammates - co-captains - Elliott Woodward and Riley Grambauer, enjoy the physical aspects of rugby league and are pumped to use that in the JHC.

"When someone makes a break and you tackle them is something I like to do," fullback Elliott said.

Teammate Riley will be a key forward for Brothers.

Gladstone Valleys' powerhouse Marcus Uini Paulo has played league since under-9s level.

The front rower admitted he had a hesitant start.

"It started pretty rough but I got used to it," Marcus said.

"The most enjoyable part is the physical side."

Tannum Seagulls' play-maker Flynn Wiig cannot wait to show what he has got.

"I play at halfback and like to run with the ball and kick the ball to everyone else," Flynn said.

"Peter Vickery is the coach and he helps everyone.

"He gives confidence and motivates all of the players."

Calliope Rooster second rower Max Peirce hopes to pierce through the opposition.

"My form had been great, especially in other competitions," Max said.

"The experience and things you learn in the JHC, I want to bring back to my regular team I play for."

"I want to bring back to my regular team I play for."