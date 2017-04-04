29°
'Massive economic injection': NDIS to create jobs, better choices for Gladstone residents

MATT HARRIS
| 4th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
With NDIS, anything is possible.
With NDIS, anything is possible.

THE National Disability Insurance Scheme is set to create jobs and greater choice for the people of Gladstone.

The NDIS will become available in Rockhampton, Gladstone and west to the borders from January 1, 2018.

Gladstone residents who may meet the access requirements to become a participant of the NDIS can register from July 1.

The NDIS will provide about 460,000 Australians under the age of 65 with a permanent and significant disability with the reasonable and necessary supports they need to live an ordinary life.

People aged under 65 years (or under 50 years for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders) and have a permanent and significant disability, may be eligible for NDIS services.

It will support people with a disability to achieve their goals, participate in their community, and be part of the workforce.

AnglicareCQ chief executive officer Suzie Christensen said Gladstone people will receive the same choice and control the NDIS offers as the rest of Australia.

"At the moment most people with a disability are supported through providers like Anglicare, who are given a package of funding and the person gets allocated a provider,” Ms Christensen said.

"What the NDIS does is turn this right on its head and enables the consumer to have an individualised package of support to meet their goals and aspirations through reasonable and necessary supports - and choose who they want to support them.”

"It's a very liberating thing for people with a disability to have choice around their plan and who supports them.

"For the broader Gladstone community the injection of funds and the employment opportunities means the number of people who are currently receive support will roughly double and the workforce that's being currently used to support those people will roughly double as well.

"It's a massive economic injection with great employment opportunities for the community

"AnglicareCQ is looking forward to being part of the transition.”

It's forecast the NDIS will increase workforce numbers in the region from 650-800 to 1500-1800.

Gladstone falls under the Rockhampton region.

It's expected an extra 2400 people will benefit from the scheme.

For further information regarding AnglicareCQ's involvement in the NDIS please visit their website, phone 1300 769 814 (8.30am to 5 pm Monday to Friday) or email ndis@anglicarecq.org.au.

Gladstone Observer

