Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
M1 Pacific Motorway (Hawkesbury River) https://www.livetraffic.com/desktop.html#cameraview
M1 Pacific Motorway (Hawkesbury River) https://www.livetraffic.com/desktop.html#cameraview
News

Massive delays after worker hit by ute

23rd Oct 2019 7:13 AM

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a "serious crash" on Sydney's M1 Motorway at Berowra earlier this morning.

According to NSW Police, a road worker was hit by a ute shortly after 3am this morning.

Officers from Ku-ring-gai Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene, and all southbound lanes on the M1 are currently closed.

The incident occurred shortly after 3am. Picture: livetraffic.com
The incident occurred shortly after 3am. Picture: livetraffic.com

Southbound traffic is now being diverted into the northbound lanes via contraflow, while northbound traffic is being diverted onto the Pacific Highway.

The incident has caused massive delays, with motorists urged to visit Live Traffic for the latest traffic information.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if possible, to slow down and drive with care and to expect very heavy traffic and long delays.

More Stories

Show More
crash m1 motoring traffic ute

Top Stories

    Key players meet to develop fishing tourism plan

    premium_icon Key players meet to develop fishing tourism plan

    News Stakeholders meet to develop first stage of fishing tourism plan for the region.

    A dream 25 years in the making

    premium_icon A dream 25 years in the making

    News An extensive career in hairdressing has led one Gladstone woman to grab her dream...

    Policy director pleased with our new direction

    premium_icon Policy director pleased with our new direction

    News Queensland Resources Council policy director says Gladstone is well positioned over...

    Hull of an achievement for skipper

    premium_icon Hull of an achievement for skipper

    News VMR’s new skipper is marking her spot in the organisation’s history, working hard...