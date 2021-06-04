Menu
A large crocodile has been spotted in the shallow waters of a popular swimming and surfing beach in central Queensland.
News

Massive croc lurks metres from swimmers at popular beach

by Anthony Piovesan
4th Jun 2021 3:02 PM | Updated: 3:19 PM
A large crocodile has been spotted in the shallow waters of a popular swimming and surfing beach in central Queensland.

Local fisherman David Devine spotted the rare sight at Fernborough Beach in Yeppoon on Thursday morning.

A large crocodile has been spotted in the shallow waters of a popular swimming and surfing beach in central Queensland. Picture: 7 NEWS
He estimated the reptile was about four metres long.

“I just finished casting my line in when I noticed a log out in the ocean,” he told 7 NEWS.

“I thought, ‘that’s strange’. I had a closer look and I actually saw it was a croc.

“Just to see a croc out in the wild was amazing. First time I’ve ever seen one out here.”

David Devine estimated the reptile was about four metres long. Picture: 7 NEWS
Mr Devine said he watched the croc as it drifted in the water just metres from the shoreline for about five minutes.

There were no croc warnings at the beach, but local authorities have since installed temporary signs to warn beachgoers.

Locals are being urged to monitor the situation by downloading the QWildlife app.

