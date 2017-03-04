'Massive': Buyers tipped for frenzy as Bechtel sells over 200 buildings

A STAGGERING "200 buildings" from Bechtel's Curtis Island liquefied natural gas project are going under the hammer in Gladstone in less than a fortnight.

ATCO Structures & Logistics, the company responsible for building and dismantling massive workers camps and other buildings for two of the three Curtis Island LNG projects, is selling off the hundreds of building March 15.

UP FOR SALE: Hundreds of Bechtel buildings, including these ones, and hundreds of more building items are going under the hammer in Gladstone. Lloyds Auctions

Lloyds Auctioneers, the auctioneering experts charged with heading the mass selloff, are promising buyers a "massive … multi-million-dollar disposal".

Some of the hundreds of buildings up for sale include a portable four-person unit with a toilet and shower, a portable laundry unit, and portable 12m by 12m offices and medical buildings.

A giant 84m by 36m building is also being sold off.

Lloyds are also throwing in more than 500 items of building materials, perhaps the most exciting of which is big packaged sheds.

Aluminium rails and panels, steel brackets, switchboards, roofing posts and beams, and much, much more will be in the pile.

Inspections of the items begins on March 13 and 14 from 8am-4pm.

All of the gear will go under the hammer at Carrara Rd, next to the Calliope River Historical Village.

For those heading out, you must wear fully enclosed footwear on-site.

Lloyds were contacted for comments, but are yet to provide more details.

Bechtel's previous auction was dubbed 'Hilux heaven' |