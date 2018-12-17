Menu
Gladstone RSPCA president Nicole Allison has about 30 kittens in care.
'Massive bottleneck': Urgent need for animal foster carers

Mark Zita
17th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
RSCPA GLADSTONE is looking for people to foster animals during the Christmas holiday season, after an unexpected and large influx.

President Nicole Allison said a combination of factors has led to the problem.

"With cats, we're coming through spring and breeding season,” Ms Allison said.

"With dogs, a lot are from being left behind in properties at this time of year ... I think people just go away and think it's too hard to take care of them.

"That seems to happen consistently at this time every year.”

She also cited storm season as a factor for the influx of lost and abandoned animals, with dogs running away from home after being scared by thunder.

"The ground is also a lot mushier for them to dig out ... fences are wetter, so it's easier for dogs to snap them and break out.”

With normal RSPCA staff and generous carers taking time off for Christmas, the influx had come at a bad time for the group.

"If we're getting them in and we can't control intake, we have to move them to foster and that creates a massive bottleneck,” Ms Allison said.

She's asking anyone willing to foster cats or dogs to sign up because Gladstone does not have a permanent RSPCA shelter.

The RSPCA will supply food, treatments and any veterinary care required.

Prospective foster carers who already have two pets, as per council regulations, are allowed to have an extra RSPCA foster on their property.

Other requirements for carers include a property with a safe and secure yard, the ability to transport animals to vet appointments and adoption events, other animals on the property need to be healthy and friendly, and "empathy, time, love and patience.”

Once approved, they are allowed in a closed Facebook group where they can choose which foster animals to take care of.

"People can opt in for an animal when one comes in,” Ms Allison said.

"It's a really great way to get involved directly to save a life.”

Ms Allison said the temporary foster is also a great way for children to learn the responsibilities of owning a pet.

"It's a great lesson for them as well ... and the kids grab on to the concept really well.”

Interested families can contact Nicole through the RSPCA's Facebook page.

