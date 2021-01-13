‘Massive bang’: Witness on stolen car and cop car crash

A police car has rolled over on Roberts St, South Gladstone following a crash with a stolen vehicle on January 13, 2021. Picture: Jacobbe McBride.

Update 4.30pm: A witness has recounted a car crash in South Gladstone Wednesday afternoon where a stolen vehicle collided with a police car which caused the police car to roll over.

Shane Goorden, who has lived in the area for three years, said he was sitting inside when he heard a "massive bang".

Witness Shane Goorden. Picture: Jacobbe McBride.

"I thought 'that doesn't sound right'," Mr Goorden said.

"We've come out here and the police car over there is overturned."

Mr Goorden said he saw people running up the street and found out the car in the crash was stolen.

Upset by the increasing crime around the region, Mr Goorden believed something need to be done about drug use in Gladstone.

"(People) walk around with $150,000 in a shopping bag to go buy more drugs," he said.

An allegedly stolen car towed away after a crash. Picture: Jacobbe McBride.

Initial: A police car rolled in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in South Gladstone on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a stolen gold Prado was abandoned on Flora Dr, Beecher at 11.30am and swapped for another stolen vehicle.

He said the ignition was still running when two suspects swapped cars.

Police investigating a stolen 4WD on Flora Dr, Beecher on January 13, 2021.

He said about midday police approached the car on foot however the drivers took off again at a section of road works about 10km from the Mount Larcom intersection on the Bruce Hwy.

He said at one point the car had pulled into a service station and refuelled and police were patrolling the Marmor area at 12.50pm.

The car was next seen at a crash in South Gladstone on Roberts St where a police car rolled over at 2.15pm.

It is unconfirmed if anyone has been arrested or charged yet.

A Queensland Ambulance Service Spokeswoman said paramedics attended the scene and no one was injured.

More to come.