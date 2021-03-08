Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Mass stabbing at Melbourne CBD party

by Jack Paynter
8th Mar 2021 7:09 AM

A teenager has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after several revellers were stabbed at an out-of-control party in Melbourne's CBD.

Police first became aware of the situation when they were flagged down by a 19-year-old man about 2.20am on Monday after he had walked to Southern Cross train station with serious stab wounds.

The teen told police he had been at a party at a short term rental property in Spencer Street when a fight broke out and he had sustained several stab wounds.

A police spokeswoman said the man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

She said while speaking to the victim, police officers became aware of several other victims, possibly up to five, who had self-presented to local hospitals also with stab wounds.

 

Police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed at a party at a short-term rental apartment in Spencer Street, Melbourne. Picture: 9 News
Police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed at a party at a short-term rental apartment in Spencer Street, Melbourne. Picture: 9 News

 

"Police are still to speak to all victims involved although their injuries are not considered life-threatening," she said.

"(Police) will be following up and speaking to all those victim's throughout the morning."

She said the victim's were all at the same party in Spencer Street but it was not yet known how well they knew each other.

Police have established a crime scene on Spencer Street and all traffic, between Little Bourke and Bourke Street, is being diverted.

Investigators have been seen searching the area, including looking in bins, for evidence to try and piece together how the incident unfolded.

Any witnesses or anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Mass stabbing at Melbourne CBD party

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks melbourne party stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pale ale drinking session lands man in Gladstone court

        Premium Content Pale ale drinking session lands man in Gladstone court

        Crime Four cans of pale ale was enough for Daniel Willersdorf to blow over.

        Iconic Gladstone hotel to get $500k refurbishment

        Premium Content Iconic Gladstone hotel to get $500k refurbishment

        News Tenders have been called for 16 trades identified in the makeover of one of...

        Youth program shapes region’s next generation of leaders

        Premium Content Youth program shapes region’s next generation of leaders

        Education Leadership was not lacking among the region’s youth when they came together for an...

        ‘Devoted father’: Honouring the memory of CQ drowning victim

        Premium Content ‘Devoted father’: Honouring the memory of CQ drowning victim

        News The Gladstone father-of-two tragically drowned after falling overboard while...