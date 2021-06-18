Mass response: One critical in horror train crash

One person is in a critical condition and two others are badly injured after a train collision west of Rockhampton.

The incident was reportedly called in by Aurizon and occurred near Capricorn Highway and Huxham Lane, Westwood, about 11.40am.

Three fire crews, as well as police and Queensland Ambulance Service, are on scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed a single locomotive train has crashed into the back of a coal wagon.

She said the coal wagon was empty and was derailed in the collision.

The spokeswoman said crews were assessing the stability of the locomotive and applying a foam blanket to a diesel leak.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing three patients on scene, including one patient in a critical condition and two males in stable conditions, one with an ankle injury and the other with spinal precautions.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue has been tasked to attend.

It is understood Queensland Rail was isolating power to overhead lines.

