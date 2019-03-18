Mass outages: Thousands cut off, Coast Airport loses power

Severe thunderstorms have played havoc with Sunshine Coast with more than a thousands residents plunged into darkness.

UPDATE: 5:00pm: More than 1000 homes have lost power in Noosa with a severe thunderstorm leaving its mark on the Coast.

Energex are working to restore power in several Noosa suburbs.

The hardest hit are Noosa Heads with 844, Noosaville 563 and Pomona with 849.

UPDATE 4:45PM: Sunshine Coast Airport lost power temporarily after a lightning strike struck in this afternoon's severe storm.

The airport's carpark and terminal facilities were struck down for more than 10 minutes.

It has since been restored.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the storm, which is heading north east, will affect Noosa Heads and Gympie by 4.50pn, Tin Can Bay by 5.20pm.

#QldStorm warnings ⚠️ continue as a line of storms moves north over the #SunshineCoast and towards the Wide Bay, where damaging winds and large hail are still possible. 40-50mm of rain fell in Caboolture earlier. Latest warnings can be found at https://t.co/FBmpsInT9o pic.twitter.com/KP6YNgTyAY — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 18, 2019

Energex have listed the following suburbs that could be experiencing power outages currently.

Caboolture (165 homes), Bli Bli (1), Cooroy (23), Doonan (1), Eudlo (7), Kenilworth (2) Marcoola (123), Montville (18), Mudjimba (449), North Arm (9), Pacific Paradise (24, Palmwoods (9), Pomona (849), Twin Waters (483), Valdora (218) Verrierdale (74) and Yandina Creek (84).

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for the Sunshine Coast at 3.30pm, that contains damaging winds and large hailstones.

They are forecast to affect Maroochydore, Amamoor and Kilkivan by 4:05pm and Noosa Heads, Gympie and Pomona by 4:50pm.

