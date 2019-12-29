Mass fish deaths could be linked to overgrown weeds

THERE are dozens of dead fish floating in the pond at Reg Tanna Park.

The more than 20 fish, mostly bony bream, were seen by a resident on Saturday, but it is unclear how long they had been there.

Some were floating, and others were stuck in the roots of the weeds in the pond.

Dead fish at Gladstone Duck Ponds 29 December 2019

Gladstone Regional Council acting CEO John Tumbers said the deaths might be related to the large amount of weeds.

Mr Tumbers said the dead fish would be removed from the pond in January, when a contractor would remove the weeds.

He said the council released a biological control to kill weeds but results would be unknown until the work began.

Gladstone Conservation Council co-ordinator Anna Hitchcock said there were a variety of other factors that could have caused the kill.

"When the water gets too hot, there can be a chemical process that makes oxygen leave the water," Ms Hitchcock said.

"There could also be a possible algae bloom or lots of soil in the water that could have suffocated the fish."

Dead fish at Gladstone Duck Ponds 29 December 2019

Ms Hitchcock said there would need to be an autopsy done on the fish to uncover the cause of death.

"You've got to have a fair idea of what you're looking for," she said.

"It's not going to be easy to isolate the cause."

She said the ponds had had few problems in the past and the fountain helped maintain oxygen in the water.