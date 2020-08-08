Mass exodus of Melburnians fleeing interstate

Victorians are fleeing the state in vast numbers, packing up during stage four restrictions to jet off and start anew elsewhere.

Victorians are scrambling to move interstate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state's new restrictions have sent locals packing with many people using the lockdown period to make a change and start anew.

Online removalist site Muval has seen enquiries from Victorians skyrocket in the past week.

A total of 20,000 Victorians have sought help from the site since the Stage 4 lockdown was announced, with moves to Brisbane and Perth rating highest.

Chief Revenue Officer Adam Coward told the Herald Sun the 65 per cent of all Victorian enquiries in July had been from people wanting to move out of the state.

That is a 10 per cent increase on the same time last year.

"A lot higher portion of people are looking to move out of Victoria than move in," Mr Coward said.

"It's usually a lot more people looking to move in.

"[What that tells us is] people down south are wanting to know what they can do."

Melburnians have been fleeing Victoria after new restrictions came in. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Mr Coward said the pandemic had put stress on peoples living situations, and given end-of-lease tenants a new perspective.

"At the end of the day you can see people are thinking differently about what to do and moving is one of those (options)," he said.

"And what we've seen is the reasons that people are moving are really forced from COVID - that's been general across the board."

According to Muval, 21 per cent of Melburnians are looking to move to Brisbane, 17 per cent to Perth and 15 per cent to Sydney.

Victorian and New South Wales buyer interest in Queensland has risen 18 per cent in the past six months.

Fresh data from realestate.com.au reveals 4 per cent are ready to buy now, 14 per cent are considering a move, and 22 percent are simply browsing, possibly considering a longer-term lifestyle change.

It comes as the nation's top social experts say COVID-19 has accelerated interstate migration into Queensland.

Passengers wear face masks as they arrive at Brisbane domestic airport. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled

Leading demographer Bernard Salt said the pandemic has shifted people's priorities about where they wanted to live.

"I do think there will be a new driver in the 2020s … you'll have people who feel uncomfortable with the congestion of living in the city whereas previously the congestion of the big city was seen as a positive, a drawcard," he said.

"The bright lights have dimmed a bit and they don't have the same allure now that we've had full exposure to a pandemic.

"A lot of people have decided to reassess their lifestyle and their location, and Queensland looks pretty good on both of those fronts, in terms of affordability, climate, security and non-congested lifestyle."

Coastal locations are at the top of shopper's wishlists, with eight of the top 10 most searched suburbs on the Gold Coast, and Surfers Paradise the most popular.

Originally published as Mass exodus of Melburnians fleeing interstate