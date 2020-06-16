Mass changes made in Broncos shake-up

Tevita Pangai Junior is a big in for the Broncos.

Tevita Pangai Junior is a big in for the Broncos.

The Brisbane Broncos have been forced to make sweeping team list changes as the club seeks to kick into gear this season.

The return of powerhouse forward Tevita Pangai and captain Alex Glenn has been blunted by the loss of star centre Kotoni Staggs, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

With Issac Luke reported to be making his debut for the club from the Bench after a mid-week move from the Dragons, the Broncos are looking at a minimum of four changes to the team that was run down by Manly last week.

The other big team news ahead of Round 5 includes:

- Tevita Pangai (suspension) and captain Alex Glenn (leg cut) will be named to return to the Broncos' side. Their return is expected to see Corey Oates return to the wing after Kotoni Staggs suffered a hamstring injury.

- Bryson Goodwin is expected to be called straight into the Sharks' starting side, despite being released by South Sydney just last week.

- Angus Crichton is free to play for the Roosters after the club entered an early guilty plea for his Grade 1 dangerous contact charge.

- Eels forward Kane Evans will miss the showdown with the Roosters after accepting a one-match ban for a tackle on Panthers forward Liam Martin.

- Former New Zealand international Issac Luke will be named on an extended bench for Thursday's NRL clash with Newcastle after signing with Brisbane until the end of 2020.

- Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards is expected to be named to play his first game of 2020.

- Benji Marshall is expected to be overlooked again despite the Tigers struggling to score points against the Raiders in Round 5; and

- The Dragons selection committee faces a huge headache over where to play Ben Hunt, Corey Norman and Matt Dufty after their win overr Cronulla.

All the team lists will be available here just after 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon.

THURSDAY

Knights vs Broncos

7:50pm (AEST) at Central Coast Stadium

FRIDAY

Rabbitohs vs Warriors

6pm (AEST) at Bankwest Stadium

Panthers vs Storm

7:55pm (AEST) at Campbelltown Stadium

SATURDAY

Benchy Marshall.

Titans vs Dragons

3pm (AEST) at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Wests Tigers vs Cowboys

5:30pm (AEST) at Campbelltown Stadium

Roosters vs Eels

7:35pm (AEST) at Bankwest Stadium

SUNDAY

Raiders vs Sea Eagles

4.05pm (AEST) at Campbelltown Stadium

Sharks vs Bulldogs

6.30pm Sunday at Bankwest Stadium

Originally published as Mass changes in Broncos shake-up