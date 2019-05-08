Masked, armed thieves front court over alleged violent spree

THREE Gladstone men allegedly involved in a violent armed robbery and arson at Rockhampton last week have been remanded in custody.

Police alleged the men were armed with knives when they entered Bartletts Tavern in Kent St about 5am on April 30 and demanded cash from staff.

The trio, who were wearing black face masks and white, red and grey hooded jumpers, escaped the premises with two till trays and an unknown amount of cash and left in a white van that had allegedly been stolen earlier that morning.

Police will allege the three men set the white van on fire in Park St in Park Avenue about 5.20am before fleeing the scene.

Murray John Ezekiela, Kyle James Todd and Ian James Twist all appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday and were remanded in custody.

Mr Ezekiela was charged with one count of unlawful use of a vehicle, fail to dispose of syringe, possess property suspected of being used in a drug offence, stealing, possess dangerous drugs, arson, enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, robbery with actual violence in company and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Mr Todd appeared in court on charges of driving unlicensed disqualified by a court order, evasion, possess property suspected of being used in commission of a drug offence, possess dangerous drugs, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, arson, enter premises by break and commit indictable offence, robbery with actual violence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Mr Twist appeared in court on charges of stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fraud, receiving tainted property, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, arson, enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, robbery with actual violence armed in company and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Mr Ezekiela's matters were adjourned to July 2 and Mr Twist's matters to July 1. Neither applied for bail. Set to appear in court today, Mr Todd is likely to apply for bail.