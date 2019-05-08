Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Court House. Courthouse.
Gladstone Court House. Courthouse. Matt Taylor
News

Masked, armed thieves front court over alleged violent spree

8th May 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE Gladstone men allegedly involved in a violent armed robbery and arson at Rockhampton last week have been remanded in custody.

Police alleged the men were armed with knives when they entered Bartletts Tavern in Kent St about 5am on April 30 and demanded cash from staff.

The trio, who were wearing black face masks and white, red and grey hooded jumpers, escaped the premises with two till trays and an unknown amount of cash and left in a white van that had allegedly been stolen earlier that morning.

Police will allege the three men set the white van on fire in Park St in Park Avenue about 5.20am before fleeing the scene.

Murray John Ezekiela, Kyle James Todd and Ian James Twist all appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday and were remanded in custody.

Mr Ezekiela was charged with one count of unlawful use of a vehicle, fail to dispose of syringe, possess property suspected of being used in a drug offence, stealing, possess dangerous drugs, arson, enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, robbery with actual violence in company and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Mr Todd appeared in court on charges of driving unlicensed disqualified by a court order, evasion, possess property suspected of being used in commission of a drug offence, possess dangerous drugs, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, arson, enter premises by break and commit indictable offence, robbery with actual violence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Mr Twist appeared in court on charges of stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fraud, receiving tainted property, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, arson, enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, robbery with actual violence armed in company and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Mr Ezekiela's matters were adjourned to July 2 and Mr Twist's matters to July 1. Neither applied for bail. Set to appear in court today, Mr Todd is likely to apply for bail.

armed robbery court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    100 JOBS: Labor to promise Gladstone CBD boost

    premium_icon 100 JOBS: Labor to promise Gladstone CBD boost

    Politics IN A bid to help revive the city centre, Labor is today expected to promise to create 100 full-time Department of Human Services jobs in Gladstone.

    'I left four times and went back': Abuse victim opens up

    premium_icon 'I left four times and went back': Abuse victim opens up

    Crime Domestic violence victim shares stories to help others

    'Wonderful morning': Whole town to attend morning tea

    premium_icon 'Wonderful morning': Whole town to attend morning tea

    News One in two Australians are diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85

    • 8th May 2019 10:00 AM
    Elderly patient rescued off Heron Island

    premium_icon Elderly patient rescued off Heron Island

    Health The 87-year-old was taken to Rockhampton Hospital

    • 8th May 2019 8:49 AM